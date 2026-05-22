Jack Harrison News: Creates three chances versus Atalanta
Harrison won two of three tackles and recorded two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.
Harrison replaced Fabiano Parisi (knee) on the right wing, was the main playmaker for his side and put up good numbers in several stats in this one. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last four outings, racking up 13 (four accurate). It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina will buy him out from Leeds. He has scored once, assisted three times, and tallied 13 shots (four on target), 15 chances created, and 57 crosses (11 accurate) in 15 games (10 starts) since his January switch.
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