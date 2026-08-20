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Jack Harrison News: Go-to playmaker at DC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Harrison assisted twice to go with seven crosses (four accurate) and six chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against D.C. United.

It makes sense that the Revolution would promote Harrison to starting duties as soon as possible, given he spent last season splitting time between two European clubs and his new team being able to shift its starting XI around without promising youngster Ilay Feingold (ankle) available. Among the Revs' three goals, all of them were set up by Harrison delivering balls into the penalty box, and two of them were directly for subsequent goalscorer Alhassan Yusuf. In just two starts, Harrison has three assists on 11 chances created and nine accurate crosses, making the Revolution a highly formidable side as August goes into its last week.

Jack Harrison
New England Revolution
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