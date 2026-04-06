Jack Harrison News: Key assist in win

Harrison assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Harrison's pulled-back pass to the top of the box Saturday setup the fixture's lone goal in Fiorentina's 1-0 road victory over Verona. Across his last five appearances (three starts), the forward has assisted once and created five chances from two shots (zero on goal) and 20 crosses (four accurate). Since joining Fiorentina on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season, Harrison has assisted twice across nine appearances (five starts).