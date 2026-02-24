Jack Harrison News: Lacks precision in Pisa meeting

Harrison drew one foul and recorded seven crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and two corners in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Harrison led his side in deliveries but didn't have any accurate ones and didn't do a lot in other categories. He might get another start versus Udinese since the starter, Albert Gudmundsson, was back on the bench following an ankle injury, but wasn't completely fit. Harrison has swung in at least four crosses in four straight appearances, accumulating 21 deliveries (one accurate) and registering one assist, three key passes and four corners in that stretch.