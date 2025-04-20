Jack Harrison News: Leads team in crosses
Harrison registered six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Harrison took a far step down from his 14 crosses last match but still led his team in that statistic Saturday, whipping in six during the loss. However, he has now gone five games since his last goal contribution, with only one in 29 appearances this season, far off his six from last campaign.
