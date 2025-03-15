Jack Harrison News: Logs double-digit crosses

Harrison recorded two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

It is safe to say Harrison's cross output has picked up recently. Going into late-February, none of the attacking midfielder's appearances included double-digit crosses on his part. But across Everton's last four games, Harrison achieved the cross feat twice. And in each of the four matchups, he also logged multiple accurate crosses, 10 in total.