Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Harrison headshot

Jack Harrison News: Offensive engine in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Harrison had 10 crosses and seven corner kicks Saturday in Everton's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

The midfielder created three chances with his effort, and was largely responsible for driving Everton's offense forward. He has a good chance be rewarded with a goal or assist in Wednesday's match against Brentford, a team which has struggled to defend opponents this season.

Jack Harrison
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now