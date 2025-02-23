Jack Harrison News: Offensive engine in draw
Harrison had 10 crosses and seven corner kicks Saturday in Everton's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
The midfielder created three chances with his effort, and was largely responsible for driving Everton's offense forward. He has a good chance be rewarded with a goal or assist in Wednesday's match against Brentford, a team which has struggled to defend opponents this season.
