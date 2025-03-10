Jack Harrison News: Scores first season goal

Harrison scored a goal off his lone shot, created two chances and sent in seven crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Harrison started for the fourth consecutive match and put up another productive display in the middle of the park, this time being rewarded with the goal that opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. This was the first of the season for the midfielder, who also racked up four shots, eight chances created and 30 crosses over four matches since rejoining the starting XI.