Jack Harrison News: Scores pretty goal versus Lecce
Harrison scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.
Harrison got the call over Manor Solomon and bagged his first goal since moving to Italy, putting a lefty curled shot in the top corner. He has made the stat sheet in three straight matches since he was coming off back-to-back assists. He has created at least one chance in four straight fixtures, amassing five key passes and adding four shots, three corners and three tackles (one won) over that span. Instead, he halted a three-game streak with at least one cross in this one.
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