Jack Harrison News: Sets up teammate versus Lazio

Harrison assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Monday's 1-0 win versus Lazio.

Harrison had his second convincing showing in a row and teed up Robin Gosens with a quality cross, posting back-to-back helpers. Manor Solomon returned from injury in this one and could threaten his minutes. He has notched at least one key pass and one cross in three straight matches, amassing four key passes and five deliveries (two accurate) and adding three shots (one on target) during that stretch.