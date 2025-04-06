Jack Harrison News: Seven crosses in draw

Harrison recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Harrison couldn't make his mark on the scoresheet in Saturday's clash against Arsenal but was the one who won the penalty kick that Iliman Ndiaye successfully converted in the second half to secure a crucial draw. The winger started his seventh consecutive Premier League match and had another positive impact, delivering seven crosses and contributing defensively with one tackle, one interception, and two blocks. He will look to maintain that strong form on Saturday against Nottingham Forest.