Jack Harrison News: Six crosses in victory

Harrison generated six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Harrison was in the starting lineup for the first time since mid-January, replacing the injured Iliman Ndiaye (knee) on the left wing. He delivered a solid performance with six crosses, his second-highest tally this season, and two corners, a season high. However, he has yet to contribute to a goal this season and will look to change that against Manchester United on Saturday.