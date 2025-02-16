Jack Harrison News: Six crosses in victory
Harrison generated six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.
Harrison was in the starting lineup for the first time since mid-January, replacing the injured Iliman Ndiaye (knee) on the left wing. He delivered a solid performance with six crosses, his second-highest tally this season, and two corners, a season high. However, he has yet to contribute to a goal this season and will look to change that against Manchester United on Saturday.
