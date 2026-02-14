Jack Harrison headshot

Jack Harrison News: Swings in five crosses versus Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Harrison recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Como.

Harrison drew his first start since moving to Serie A, replacing Albert Gudmundsson (ankle), and paced his side in crosses but wasn't accurate and didn't put up numbers in other categories. He's set for a larger role as long as his teammate remains sidelined. He has tallied four or more crosses in three consecutive displays, piling up 14 deliveries (one accurate), assisting once and posting one off-target shot, two corners and two chances created in that stretch.

Jack Harrison
Fiorentina
