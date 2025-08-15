Hinshelwood was back in team training this week after overcoming a knock that made him miss the last pre-season friendlies of the Seagulls. He should be back available for Saturday's clash against Fulham since he wasn't mentioned among the injured players. Hinshelwood had a regular role last season mainly due to injuries but with an almost fully fit squad for this start of the season, it remains unsure what specific role he will hold, although his versatility will allow him to lock in significant minutes.