Hinshelwood replaced the injured Stefanos Tzimas (knee) midway through the first half and quickly tilted the game in Brighton's favour. In the 29th minute he burst clear down the right and fired a low cross that deflected off Pau Torres and flew past Marco Bizot for the 2-0. The versatile midfielder was very active throughout the game, contributing to two season highs with four shots and three clearances before finding an assist for the second goal of Jan Paul van Hecke, that created hopes for a late comeback that did not happen. Hinshelwood is expected to get starting chances in upcoming fixtures given the numerous injuries in the Seagulls side.