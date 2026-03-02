Jack Hinshelwood News: Assists winner in 2-1 win
Hinshelwood assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.
Hinshelwood assisted Danny Welbeck to put Brighton 2-1 ahead before the match ended in this result. This was his second assist of the season and has created at least one chance in each of his last four starts. He has also taken at least two shots in his last three Premier League matches.
