Jack Hinshelwood News: Assists winner in 2-1 win

Hinshelwood assisted Danny Welbeck to put Brighton 2-1 ahead before the match ended in this result. This was his second assist of the season and has created at least one chance in each of his last four starts. He has also taken at least two shots in his last three Premier League matches.