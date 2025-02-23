Jack Hinshelwood News: Bangs goal in win

Hinshelwood scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Southampton.

Hinshelwood made his fourth consecutive start, continuing his strong recovery from a long-term knee injury. On Saturday, he scored his second goal of the season late in the match after being set up by Brajan Gruda, who entered the pitch just three minutes before. This was Hinshelwood's first appearance in defense since mid-September, and he was solid, registering three tackles and three clearances, both his second-highest marks of the season. He will aim to maintain this form against Bournemouth on Tuesday.