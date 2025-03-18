Jack Hinshelwood News: Creates two chances
Hinshelwood created a pair of chances during Saturday's two-all draw with Manchester City.
Hinshelwood got the start at right-back for a second match in a row. The defender did well even with extremely limited chances, creating a pair of chances and taking a pair of shots. Hinshelwood should continue in the starting XI, though it's not clear if that will be at right-back or holding midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now