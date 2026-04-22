Jack Hinshelwood News: Doubles lead on counter-attack

Hinshelwood scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

Hinshelwood doubled Brighton's advantage in the 56th minute, jumping on a turnover after stripping Moises Caicedo and driving forward on the counter before coolly slotting his finish past Robert Sanchez to effectively seal the result and register his fifth goal involvement of the Premier League season. He earned player of the match honors after a well-rounded display that included one goal, two shots (both on target) and one tackle. He stood out as one of the most complete performers on the pitch in a game where Brighton controlled every major statistical category.