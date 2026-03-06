Jack Hinshelwood News: Inks contract extension
Hinshelwood signed a contract extension with Brighton until 2029, the club announced.
Hinshelwood came through the club's academy after joining at eight years old and made his first-team debut in 2023. The midfielder has since made 70 appearances, contributing nine goals and six assists while featuring in several midfield roles and occasionally at full-back.
