Jack Hinshelwood News: Provides assist

Hinshelwood assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Liverpool.

Hinshelwood added an assist during Saturday's clash, a nice goal contribution for the midfielder. He's lined up in attacking midfield in the last four matches, but he is more defensively minded generally. Hinshelwood has one goal and three assists in 20 appearances to this point in the season.