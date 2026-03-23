Jack Hinshelwood News: Provides assist
Hinshelwood assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Liverpool.
Hinshelwood added an assist during Saturday's clash, a nice goal contribution for the midfielder. He's lined up in attacking midfield in the last four matches, but he is more defensively minded generally. Hinshelwood has one goal and three assists in 20 appearances to this point in the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hinshelwood See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 316 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 316 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 1410 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3014 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Hinshelwood See More