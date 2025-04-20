Jack Hinshelwood News: Provides assist in win

Hinshelwood assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Brentford.

Hinshelwood recorded his first goal contribution seven league appearances, as he set up Kaoru Mitoma for a shot from the center of the box in the 81st minute. Hinshelwood is now up to five chances created over the last five league games. This also marked the second time in three appearances that he logged a shot on target.