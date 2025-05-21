Fantasy Soccer
Jack Hinshelwood headshot

Jack Hinshelwood News: Scores late winner as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Hinshelwood scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 victory against Liverpool.

Hinshelwood was subbed on and moments later scored the winner to seal a 3-2 victory over Liverpool. This was his third goal of the season and his first since February. He was substituted on with Harry Howell, who made his Premier League debut at 17. The forward is Hinshelwood's cousin.

