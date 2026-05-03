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Jack Hinshelwood News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hinshelwood scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Newcastle United.

Hinshelwood reduced the deficit in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at St James' Park, linking up smartly with Danny Welbeck in the second half before driving into the area and firing a composed left-footed finish past Nick Pope to make it 2-1 and spark a frantic spell where his side pushed hard for an equalizer. The English midfielder remained active throughout, attempting four shots with three on target. Hinshelwood has now scored three Premier League goals this season across 24 appearances, establishing himself as one of the most progressive young midfielders in the division in his second full top-flight campaign.

Jack Hinshelwood
Brighton & Hove Albion
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