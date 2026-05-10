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Jack Hinshelwood News: Scores opener in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Hinshelwood scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton.

Hinshelwood opened the scoring for Brighton in the opening minutes against Wolves. He linked up with Maxim de Cuyper to build towards a crucial result for Brighton's progress towards European football. This was his fourth goal of the season, three coming in the last three games. He has taken two or more shots in the last three games and has six shots on target across these matches.

Jack Hinshelwood
Brighton & Hove Albion
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