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Jack McGlynn Injury: Day-to-day for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

McGlynn (lower body) is a late call for Saturday's match against Colorado, according to manager Ben Olsen, per Bayou City Soccer.

McGlynn is still injured and will need to face some testing heading into Saturday, as the midfielder is considered day-to-day. This comes after he started in the first four games of the season, a rough loss for the team. If fit, he will look to return to that starting role, with Diadie Samassekou as a potential replacement.

Jack McGlynn
Houston Dynamo
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