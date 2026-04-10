Jack McGlynn Injury: Day-to-day for Saturday
McGlynn (lower body) is a late call for Saturday's match against Colorado, according to manager Ben Olsen, per Bayou City Soccer.
McGlynn is still injured and will need to face some testing heading into Saturday, as the midfielder is considered day-to-day. This comes after he started in the first four games of the season, a rough loss for the team. If fit, he will look to return to that starting role, with Diadie Samassekou as a potential replacement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form344 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back351 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot358 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More