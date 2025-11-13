McGlynn had success in his first season in Houston after a move from Philadelphia, proving his worth despite the club missing the playoffs. He would record 12 goal contributions, a new career-high for a season in MLS play, only reaching nine in his best season with Philly. A foot injury cut his season short, but the midfielder should return from his issues by the start of the next season, likely to have a spot on the right side of the attack waiting for him to begin the campaign, still on contract through 2027.