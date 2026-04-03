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Jack McGlynn Injury: Late decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

McGlynn is doubtful ahead of Saturday's clash with Seattle Sounders due to a lower body injury.

McGlynn could be a huge loss for Houston if he fails to recover in time for the sixth MLS game of the season. The midfielder previously delivered a pair of assists in four starts while featuring as his side's first set-piece taker. Both Agustin Bouzat and Diadie Samassekou are replacement options, while Guilherme could benefit from corner and free kick duties if McGlynn is forced to miss time.

Jack McGlynn
Houston Dynamo
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