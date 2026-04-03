Jack McGlynn Injury: Late decision Saturday

McGlynn is doubtful ahead of Saturday's clash with Seattle Sounders due to a lower body injury.

McGlynn could be a huge loss for Houston if he fails to recover in time for the sixth MLS game of the season. The midfielder previously delivered a pair of assists in four starts while featuring as his side's first set-piece taker. Both Agustin Bouzat and Diadie Samassekou are replacement options, while Guilherme could benefit from corner and free kick duties if McGlynn is forced to miss time.