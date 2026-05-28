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Jack McGlynn News: Assists at LA Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

McGlynn assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

McGlynn created Guilherme's equalizer in the 41st minute with his third assist in the campaign. The midfielder led Houston with a season-high five chances created during the draw. That was his ninth start in 10 appearances so far.

Jack McGlynn
Houston Dynamo
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