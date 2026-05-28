Jack McGlynn News: Assists at LA Galaxy
McGlynn assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
McGlynn created Guilherme's equalizer in the 41st minute with his third assist in the campaign. The midfielder led Houston with a season-high five chances created during the draw. That was his ninth start in 10 appearances so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More