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Jack McGlynn News: Back vs Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

McGlynn generated four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Austin FC.

McGlynn made his return to play after missing the last four matches with a lower body injury. He made an appearance off the bench, playing 35 minutes while creating two chances and four crosses made. Once fully fit, the midfielder will return to the starting XI, having made four starts in the five games played, recording two assists in the process.

Jack McGlynn
Houston Dynamo
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