Jack McGlynn News: Back vs Austin
McGlynn generated four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Austin FC.
McGlynn made his return to play after missing the last four matches with a lower body injury. He made an appearance off the bench, playing 35 minutes while creating two chances and four crosses made. Once fully fit, the midfielder will return to the starting XI, having made four starts in the five games played, recording two assists in the process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form360 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More