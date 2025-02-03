Jack McGlynn News: Blockbuster trade to Houston

McGlynn has been traded to Houston from Philadelphia for $2.1 million in exchange money, according to his new club.

McGlynn is making the move from one MLS side to another, as he will join Houston on an undisclosed contract. This is a huge addition for the Houston after an offseason of numerous turnover, ganging an immediate starter in the midfield. He started in 25 of his 30 appearances last campaign, notching four goals and five assists.