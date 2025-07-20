Jack McGlynn News: Levels score with penalty

McGlynn scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.

McGlynn converted a stoppage-time penalty in the first half to bring Houston level just before the break. He added three shots and one chance created while pushing forward from midfield. McGlynn now has three goals and three assists in 19 appearances this season and has taken on a more advanced creative role in recent weeks with his new team. The former Philly midfielder was motivated against his former club and found his sixth goal contribution of the season, putting him just three away from matching his career-high total of nine from last season with Union.