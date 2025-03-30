Jack McGlynn News: Offensive engine
McGlynn logged an assist in Houston Dynamo's 3-1 loss to Portland Timbers Sunday.
The midfielder put up insane numbers with 13 crosses and five corner kicks, creating four chances overall. Neither of his two shots were on target but he is clearly the focal point of Houston's offense. He should be able to keep up his great form against LAFC, a side which has allowed nine goals through six matches.
