Jack McGlynn News: Scores brace in victory

McGlynn scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

McGlynn snapped a two-month dry spell without a goal contribution by bagging a brace in Sunday's 4-1 MLS road win at LAFC, first unleashing a left-footed missile from outside the box into the top-right corner in the 25th minute off Lawrence Ennali's layoff, then bending a second past Hugo Lloris in the 55th after Ennali once again picked him out on the left side of the area. The midfielder nearly had a first-half double as well, seeing a near carbon-copy strike of his opener glance off the outside of the post just before the break. McGlynn now sits on two MLS goals and two assists through seven appearances this season.