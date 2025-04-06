Jack McGlynn News: Scores winner versus LAFC
McGlynn scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.
McGlynn was outstanding Saturday, finding the net through a low shot from outside the box in the 57th minute of the victory. He added game-high tallies of shots, crosses and chances created for a solid performance. The central midfielder moved to a more offensive role on the right wing, causing Nicolas Lodeiro to drop out of the starting lineup. With a goal or assist in three consecutive matches, plus a significant number of set pieces, McGlynn can be considered the team's most influential player in his current form.
