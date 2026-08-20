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Jack McGlynn News: Sends in three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

McGlynn crossed three times inaccurately and created a chance during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Vancouver.

McGlynn was held off the scoresheet but led Houston with three crosses in the victory. The midfielder has combined for an assist, two shots, six chances created and 11 crosses over his last three appearances.

Jack McGlynn
Houston Dynamo
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