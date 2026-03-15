Jack McGlynn News: Sets up late game winner

McGlynn had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing eight times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-2 win over Portland.

McGlynn set up Mateusz Gousz in the 105th minute assisting the game winning goal while leading Houston in crosses and chances created. McGlynn has two assists to go along with seven chances created, 16 crosses and four shots through the opening three matches of the season.