Jack McGlynn News: Solid in Saturday's draw
McGlynn registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.
McGlynn entered Saturday's match with a goal contribution in each of his last three appearances, and although he did not extend that streak he still had a productive outing. He recorded seven crosses in his fourth consecutive match and took six corners in his second match in a row. He also created one chance and took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won one duel in his full 90 minutes of action.
