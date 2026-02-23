Jack McGlynn News: Supplies assist in win
McGlynn assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire.
McGlynn's threaded pass cut open the Chicago backline Saturday to open the scoring for Houston and catalyze their 2-1 home victory. In addition to his assist, the midfielder contributed one tackle (one won) and two interceptions to the defensive effort across 87 minutes of play. McGlynn has picked up where he left off in 2025 after he notched a career-high six assists across 26 appearances (26 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form298 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back305 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot312 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success347 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season361 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack McGlynn See More