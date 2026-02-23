Jack McGlynn News: Supplies assist in win

McGlynn assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire.

McGlynn's threaded pass cut open the Chicago backline Saturday to open the scoring for Houston and catalyze their 2-1 home victory. In addition to his assist, the midfielder contributed one tackle (one won) and two interceptions to the defensive effort across 87 minutes of play. McGlynn has picked up where he left off in 2025 after he notched a career-high six assists across 26 appearances (26 starts).