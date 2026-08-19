Jack Rudoni Injury: In contention Friday
Rudoni (shoulder) is in contention for Friday's match at Arsenal, according to head coach Frank Lampard.
Rudoni has been working his way back from surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury sustained toward the end of last season, an issue that kept him out of Coventry City's entire pre-season program. He has since progressed to full training as the club prepared for its return to the Premier League, and with Frank Lampard now confirming him in contention, Rudoni looks on track to be available in some capacity for the trip to Arsenal. Given the layoff, Coventry City will likely manage his workload carefully in the build-up, but his creative influence in central midfield should be a welcome boost once he's back up to speed.
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