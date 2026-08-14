Jack Rudoni Injury: Progressing well, unlikely for opener
Rudoni (shoulder) "is coming along pretty well, he has worked hard. He has had a difficult injury to come back from, making sure we get him right is important but he's very, very close now and that's great news for us.", according to manager Frank Lampard, Brian Dick of the Coventry Telegraph reports.
Rudoni is expected to complete his recovery from a shoulder surgery in the coming weeks, but his participation in the initial Premier League matchup versus Arsenal remains a big doubt. The playmaker was a key factor in his side's successful Championship campaign in 2025/26, notching seven goals and six assist over 30 appearances (24 starts). However, until he's fully fit, his place might be covered by Caleb Yirenkyi and his corner-kick duties by Matt Grimes.
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season10 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Set-Piece Takers 2026/27: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks for Every Team11 days ago
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine16 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season22 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season24 days ago