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Jack Rudoni Injury: Progressing well, unlikely for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Rudoni (shoulder) "is coming along pretty well, he has worked hard. He has had a difficult injury to come back from, making sure we get him right is important but he's very, very close now and that's great news for us.", according to manager Frank Lampard, Brian Dick of the Coventry Telegraph reports.

Rudoni is expected to complete his recovery from a shoulder surgery in the coming weeks, but his participation in the initial Premier League matchup versus Arsenal remains a big doubt. The playmaker was a key factor in his side's successful Championship campaign in 2025/26, notching seven goals and six assist over 30 appearances (24 starts). However, until he's fully fit, his place might be covered by Caleb Yirenkyi and his corner-kick duties by Matt Grimes.

Jack Rudoni
Coventry City
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