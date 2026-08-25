Jack Rudoni News: Finds back of net Tuesday
Rudoni scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Plymouth in the EFL Cup.
Rudoni took advantage of a set-up from Taiwo Awoniyi to give Coventry a commanding 2-0 lead just five minutes into the game. The midfielder was on the bench for the EPL opener against Arsenal last Friday, and this performance could boost his chances of starting in the upcoming league match against Hull City on Saturday.
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