Jack Skahan News: Scores brace in win

Skahan scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Skahan bagged a brace in Saturday's 3-1 road win at Sporting Kansas City, first finishing from close range in the 44th minute off a Niko Tsakiris cross to make it 1-1, then stabbing home from around the penalty spot in the 49th minute off a Preston Judd assist to put San Jose in front for good. The two-goal outing marked his first multi-goal game in MLS and ended a nearly two-year scoring drought on a personal level. Skahan has now drawn back-to-back starts on the right wing, and that breakout showing could earn him an extended run in the XI moving forward.