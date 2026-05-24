Jack Skahan News: Two assists during start

Skahan assisted twice to go with five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Portland Timbers.

By assisting two of San Jose's three goals Saturday, scored by Preston Judd (who logged a brace) and Daniel Munie, Skahan arguably logged the Earthquakes' best performance said weekend. Entering the World Cup respite, his 2026 season already includes multiple goals and assists (two each) across seven starts. The question is whether they will keep coming his way. It is worth noting that Skahan's recently played position is taken by Timo Werner (hamstring). If the World Cup respite is enough for Werner's recovery, Skahan may be without a starting role until further notice.