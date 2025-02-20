Fantasy Soccer
Jack Stephens headshot

Jack Stephens Injury: Option to face Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Stephens (calf) is an option for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Ivan Juric.

Stephens is in the fold for the weekend after dealing with his calf injury, no surprise after the defender was starting to train around a week ago. This comes after only playing one game since Dec. 4, having suffered a relapse of his injury the last time he was on the field. He started in 10 of his 11 appearances before his injury and will hope to see that spot back soon while also hoping to avoid another injury following the plagued beginning of his season.

Jack Stephens
Southampton
