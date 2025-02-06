Jack Stephens Injury: Out next few weeks

Stephens (calf) is out for the next few weeks, according to manager Ivan Juric. "[Jack] is upset because he wants to help the team, he's captain. He gives a lot for the team so it's frustrating for him - we think it's not really bad like I was afraid after the match, but we will see over the next couple of weeks."

Stephans has met an unfortunate fate after just returning from a previous injury a match ago, as he suffered a calf injury after only 11 minutes on the pitch last outing. He had already missed 10 games due to his previous injury and has only played once since Dec. 4, making this a brutal spell for the defender. He will be monitored over the next few weeks and will look to return in around a week or two, although that is unconfirmed.