Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Stephens headshot

Jack Stephens Injury: Out next few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Stephens (calf) is out for the next few weeks, according to manager Ivan Juric. "[Jack] is upset because he wants to help the team, he's captain. He gives a lot for the team so it's frustrating for him - we think it's not really bad like I was afraid after the match, but we will see over the next couple of weeks."

Stephans has met an unfortunate fate after just returning from a previous injury a match ago, as he suffered a calf injury after only 11 minutes on the pitch last outing. He had already missed 10 games due to his previous injury and has only played once since Dec. 4, making this a brutal spell for the defender. He will be monitored over the next few weeks and will look to return in around a week or two, although that is unconfirmed.

Jack Stephens
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now