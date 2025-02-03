Jack Stephens Injury: Suffers calf injury, optimism low

Stephens suffered a calf injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ipswich town, according to manager Ivan Juric, per George Rees-Julian of Daily Echo. "It seems that [it was] his calf. We will see and I'm not very optimistic, I'm really sorry for him. He wanted to play on and now we will see that, we will see tomorrow."

Stephens was forced off only 10 minutes into his return from a previous injury, with the defender picking up another injury, affected in the calf. This will be something to watch, as he is likely heading for another spell on the sidelines, with the club seeming to think the injury is somewhat serious. However, he has yet to receive further testing, with nothing confirmed at the moment.