Jack Stephens News: Up-and-down match

Stephens recorded 10 tackles (five won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

Stephens was probably Southampton's best defender on Saturday, but he could only do so much to prevent the onslaught that they faced from Aston Villa. In 90 minutes played, the 31 year old had the most tackles in the match with five, won the most duels with 11, but committed a foul that led to a penalty for the visitors. Aaron Ramsdale would go on to deny Villa from the spot, but the home side still lost 3-0. Playing time has been inconsistent for Stephens in the Premier League this season, and it is unknown what his performances did for his chances of starting against West Ham on Saturday.