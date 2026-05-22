Jackson Gilman News: Signs first-team contract

Gilman has signed an MLS contract with Toronto until the end of the 2026 season, with options through the 2027/28 season.

Gilman had previously featured for Toronto FC II before making his MLS debut as a starter in the May 16 loss to Charlotte. He's far from being a safe fantasy option as he begins his top-division career, but injuries to Benjamin Kuscevic (groin), Zane Monlouis (knee) and Lazar Stefanovic (foot) have opened up an opportunity for the 22-year-old to show his skills. He'll look to make the most of his playing time to remain a part of the team's rotation going forward.