Jackson Gilman headshot

Jackson Gilman News: Signs first-team contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Gilman has signed an MLS contract with Toronto until the end of the 2026 season, with options through the 2027/28 season.

Gilman had previously featured for Toronto FC II before making his MLS debut as a starter in the May 16 loss to Charlotte. He's far from being a safe fantasy option as he begins his top-division career, but injuries to Benjamin Kuscevic (groin), Zane Monlouis (knee) and Lazar Stefanovic (foot) have opened up an opportunity for the 22-year-old to show his skills. He'll look to make the most of his playing time to remain a part of the team's rotation going forward.

Jackson Gilman
Toronto FC
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