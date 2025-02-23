Jackson Hopkins Injury: Aiming for Mat return

Hopkins (ankle) will aim for a return some time in early May. According to him, "I feel really good. My ankle feels mobile. They're super happy with the mobility I have. I'm hoping early May I can have my first game back, maybe even earlier than that" per Alex Murphy of News in the Burg.

Hopkins looks to be heading in right direction after undergoing ankle surgery during preseason. He's been out since late August as he continues to work on his rehab, aiming for a return to the pitch in May. In the meantime, new signing Hosei Kijima will see more playing time to start the season, along with Gabriel Pirani.